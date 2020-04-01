Maha: 13 morning walkers booked for defying lockdown

Cases were registered against 13 persons in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday after they were found going on morning walks by violating the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. Talking to reporters here, district collector G Sreekanth said the offenders include a former chairperson of the zilla parishad (ZP) social welfare department, an officer of the revenue department and a journalist.

"A total of 13 persons were booked on Wednesday for defying the lockdown orders issued to combat COVID-19 pandemic," he said. Even though the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown, some people are still found going for morning walks.

The administration has formed 'good morning squad' to nab such people, he said. "These offenders were found walking at different places like the MIDC, Ring Road and Barshi Road areas in the district. Police have seized their vehicles as well," he added.

So far, no coronavirus positive case has been found in the district..

