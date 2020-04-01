Left Menu
Cong demands probe into Nizamuddin congregation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:07 IST
The Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe to ascertain whether any rules were violated in organisation of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin West area, which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. The party said strict action should be taken in the matter and it should not be given a religious colour.

"The Congress demands that a strict inquiry be ordered behind the congregation. Strict action should be taken without seeing any incident from the spectacles of religion, caste and creed," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said during a press conference held via videoconferencing. He said coronavirus has no caste, creed and religion and giving it a communal colour is doing disservice to humanity.

"The Congress reiterates that at this juncture no 'namaaz' in any mosque, no 'ardaas' in any gurdwara, no prayers in any church, no 'prarthanas' in any temple, demanding a congregation or assembly of people should be allowed till we defeat coronavirus," he added. Shergill said sometimes a bad example serves as a good warning and Indians should take a lesson from this incident that one careless step can cost many lives.

At least 2,000 people, including foreigners and Indians from across the country, had stayed at the Nizamuddin markaz (headquarters) of Tablighi Jamaat from March 1-15. On Sunday night, many residents of the headquarters started showing symptoms for coronavirus infection and police and paramilitary officials locked down the area. However, authorities fear a spread of the virus.

States across the country have ramped up efforts to trace and quarantine those who attended the event to contain the spread of coronavirus. Asked about reports claiming India plans to import medical gears from China to tackle coronavirus, Shergill said, "At this juncture the source does not matter, the goods matter." "I say it with the sense of caveat that China noted maximum number of virus cases, all precautions and restraints should be exercised at the time of using any Chinese product to ensure that the surface spread from these products or goods does not happen," he said.

