Over 100 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in quarantine in Bengal, MP, Karnataka

Over 100 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been put under quarantine on Wednesday in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 71 people from the state attended the event after which several attendees were found COVID-19 positive.

"71 people from the state attended the event at Markaz Nizamuddin. 54 people out of 71 have been put under quarantine. If anyone visited Markaz, they must inform the authorities. There is nothing to be scared of," Banerjee said. "Total nine people, including seven Indonesian nationals and two Indians who attended the event at Markaz Nizamuddin have been identified. They have been in kept in government quarantine and have shown no symptoms as of now," SP, West Midnapore, West Bengal said.

In Madhya Pradesh, 31 attendees have been identified and put under quarantine in Bhopal. "Thirty-one attendees of Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat including nationals of Indonesia and Myanmar have been identified and quarantined at mosques and other places in Aish Bagh area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh," Jahangirabad City Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Aleem Khan said.

Sharat B, Deputy Commissioner of Karnataka's Kalaburagi said that 26 people from the district attended the event and 14 of them who came back to the district were put under quarantine. Fifteen people have been home quarantined in Maharashtra.

"13 Bangladeshi nationals and two persons from Assam who visited Markaz Nizamuddin and came to Thane have been home quarantined. Their test reports will be available by tomorrow. On the basis of the report, further action will be taken," Subhas Burse, DCP, Mumbra, Thane said. Meghalaya Police said that all seven members of Shillong Markaz who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi have been traced and identified. "Currently, five members are being quarantined in Delhi and other two in Lucknow," police said.

In Andhra Pradesh, 43 confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday and all of these patients attended the gathering. Six people from Telangana, who attended the gathering have died due to coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

