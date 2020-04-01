Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take preventive steps to minimize health risks: Delhi police chief to officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:54 IST
Take preventive steps to minimize health risks: Delhi police chief to officials

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday instructed the personnel of the force to take preventive measures in order minimize health risks faced by them as well as the arrested people and jail inmates in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In a letter addressed to the DCPs of districts and other divisions, which was sent through the legal cell of the Delhi Police, he said that all investigating officers when effecting arrests must immediately provide a mask to the arrested person and then proceed to orally examine the accused to establish any history of international travel or contact with such person.

The investigating officers have been instructed to immediately measure body temperature of the detained person through laser thermometer and further ask the arrested person about his general health, specifically about fever, body-ache and sore throat to prima facie find a connect to COVID-19. "Immediately after arrest, the person must be straightaway taken to hospital for a detailed medical checkup and in case the arrested person shows any symptoms of COVID-19, he must not be brought to the police station or court and the senior officer must be informed about the situation at once," he said in the letter.

The investigating officers through senior police officials must immediately take steps to isolate or quarantine the arrested person if he shows any symptoms of COVID-19. the investigating officers have been instructed to follow all directions to maintain hygiene practices to protect himself from getting infected, the Delhi police chief said. According to the letter, all investigating officers have been asked to strictly follow hygiene practices and wear masks while police lockups should also be sanitized on a regular basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Journalist booked for comment against Adityanath

The Ayodhya police booked a senior journalist on Wednesday for raising questions on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi for a religious ceremony amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. T...

Haryana CM announces hiked ex-gratia compensation for nedical staff working in pvt hospitals

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff working in private hospitals in the state shall also be extended the benefit of enhanced ex-gratia compensation available for...

Mumbai: 13 booked for riding two-wheelers amid lockdown

Police on Wednesday registered offences against at least 13 persons who were found riding two-wheelers at Dongri in South Mumbai despite the lockdown, an official said. Their two-wheelers were seized as part of the action, he said.The actio...

US STOCKS-Dow starts second quarter with 900-point slide as virus anxiety grows

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points on Wednesday as a plunge in new orders for U.S.-made goods and a dire warning on U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pushed investors away from stocks to safer assets. The blue-chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020