Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan COVID-19 tally now 120 with 26 new cases; 12 of them attended Tabligh event in Delhi

With 26 new COVID-19 positive cases, including 4 from Tonk, 1 from Alwar and 7 from Churu districts who had visited the Markaz in New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, the tally of infected persons in Rajasthan on Wednesday went up to 120.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:08 IST
Rajasthan COVID-19 tally now 120 with 26 new cases; 12 of them attended Tabligh event in Delhi
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

With 26 new COVID-19 positive cases, including 4 from Tonk, 1 from Alwar and 7 from Churu districts who had visited the Markaz in New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, the tally of infected persons in Rajasthan on Wednesday went up to 120. According to the update by the Rajasthan Health Department at 9:45 pm, the total positive cases in the state so far is 102 including 2 Italian nationals.

"Till 3 pm on Wednesday, 15 new corona positive patients were reported in the state. 13 of them were relatives of the first positive in Ramganj in Jaipur, while one is a female positive brought by evacuation from Iran," said Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma said. Sharma said that 6557 samples have been taken so far in the state, out of which 6289 have come negative, while the investigation of 178 samples is still under process.

He said that the department has an adequate amount of ventilators. An order has been placed to purchase 250 ventilators. The medical minister said that 27 thousand people are engaged in active surveillance and are carrying out a door-to-door survey and screen work. He added that more than 3.86 crore people screened in the state.

Sharma informed that more than 2000 people who came in contact with 108 Corona positive people are being traced and screened. He said that the situation in the state is worrisome but under control. The event at Markaz Nizamuddin, headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in the month of March, has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637 on Wednesday, including 38 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Journalist booked for comment against Adityanath

The Ayodhya police booked a senior journalist on Wednesday for raising questions on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi for a religious ceremony amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. T...

Haryana CM announces hiked ex-gratia compensation for nedical staff working in pvt hospitals

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff working in private hospitals in the state shall also be extended the benefit of enhanced ex-gratia compensation available for...

Mumbai: 13 booked for riding two-wheelers amid lockdown

Police on Wednesday registered offences against at least 13 persons who were found riding two-wheelers at Dongri in South Mumbai despite the lockdown, an official said. Their two-wheelers were seized as part of the action, he said.The actio...

US STOCKS-Dow starts second quarter with 900-point slide as virus anxiety grows

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points on Wednesday as a plunge in new orders for U.S.-made goods and a dire warning on U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pushed investors away from stocks to safer assets. The blue-chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020