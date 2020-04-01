Rajasthan COVID-19 tally now 120 with 26 new cases; 12 of them attended Tabligh event in Delhi

With 26 new COVID-19 positive cases, including 4 from Tonk, 1 from Alwar and 7 from Churu districts who had visited the Markaz in New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, the tally of infected persons in Rajasthan on Wednesday went up to 120. According to the update by the Rajasthan Health Department at 9:45 pm, the total positive cases in the state so far is 102 including 2 Italian nationals.

"Till 3 pm on Wednesday, 15 new corona positive patients were reported in the state. 13 of them were relatives of the first positive in Ramganj in Jaipur, while one is a female positive brought by evacuation from Iran," said Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma said. Sharma said that 6557 samples have been taken so far in the state, out of which 6289 have come negative, while the investigation of 178 samples is still under process.

He said that the department has an adequate amount of ventilators. An order has been placed to purchase 250 ventilators. The medical minister said that 27 thousand people are engaged in active surveillance and are carrying out a door-to-door survey and screen work. He added that more than 3.86 crore people screened in the state.

Sharma informed that more than 2000 people who came in contact with 108 Corona positive people are being traced and screened. He said that the situation in the state is worrisome but under control. The event at Markaz Nizamuddin, headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in the month of March, has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637 on Wednesday, including 38 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

