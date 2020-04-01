IAF aircraft to soon transport medical equipment, other supplies to Maldives

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying medical equipment and other supplies, will soon leave for the Maldives. Government sources said the relief materials are being sent as the Indian government wants to assist its neighbours in the fight against coronavirus.

Another Air Force aircraft have dropped supplies for providing help to Nepal. The relief materials were dropped at the Gorakhpur airfield from where the Indian Army troops will supply it to the Nepalese authorities. Last month, former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed thanked India for sending food and vital medicines to the island country during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nasheed had tweeted, "A big thank you to the Government and people of India for sending us vital food and medicine at this difficult time." Another C-130J has taken off from Mumbai with over 2.5 tonnes of supplies including equipment for Jammu and Kashmir administration, N-95 masks and body protection suits for doctors and medical staff. (ANI)

