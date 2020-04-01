Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF aircraft to soon transport medical equipment, other supplies to Maldives

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying medical equipment and other supplies, will soon leave for the Maldives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:22 IST
IAF aircraft to soon transport medical equipment, other supplies to Maldives
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying medical equipment and other supplies, will soon leave for the Maldives. Government sources said the relief materials are being sent as the Indian government wants to assist its neighbours in the fight against coronavirus.

Another Air Force aircraft have dropped supplies for providing help to Nepal. The relief materials were dropped at the Gorakhpur airfield from where the Indian Army troops will supply it to the Nepalese authorities. Last month, former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed thanked India for sending food and vital medicines to the island country during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nasheed had tweeted, "A big thank you to the Government and people of India for sending us vital food and medicine at this difficult time." Another C-130J has taken off from Mumbai with over 2.5 tonnes of supplies including equipment for Jammu and Kashmir administration, N-95 masks and body protection suits for doctors and medical staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

IMF has strong resources to deal with virus crisis, working to identify more -officials

International Monetary Fund officials said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic is putting major strains on emerging market economies, but are confident that the Fund has sufficient resources to meet their needs.The fund is quite a bi...

Coronavirus can spread one to three days before symptoms appear - CDC study

People infected with the novel coronavirus can transmit the infection one-to-three days before symptoms start to appear, according to a study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC.The study, which underscored ...

Four more members of Senators organization test positive

The Ottawa Senators said Wednesday that four more members of the organization have recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Senators had previously announced that two players had tested positive. All of those affected were ...

Pelosi wants 'vote by mail' provisions in next U.S. coronavirus bill

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she wants to virus-proof the November election by including funding to boost voting by mail in the next pandemic response plan being put together by Democrats in the House of Representatives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020