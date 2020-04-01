Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA registers case, begins probe into Kabul gurdwara attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case and began an investigation into the terrorist attack on a gurdwara at Afghanistan's Kabul last month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:43 IST
NIA registers case, begins probe into Kabul gurdwara attack
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case and began an investigation into the terrorist attack on a gurdwara at Afghanistan's Kabul last month. "Today, NIA registered a case under Sections 120B, 125 of IPC and 16, 18, 20 and 38 of UAPA under the provisions of Section 6(8) of the NIA Act and started an investigation into the recent terrorist attack on a gurdwara at Kabul, Afghanistan," the agency said.

On March 25, unknown gunmen had stormed into a gurdwara in Shor Bazar area in Kabul and fired indiscriminately, killing 27 devotees and injuring several others. "About 150 persons were inside the gurdwara when the attack took place. An Indian citizen, Tian Singh, son of Jeet Singh was also killed in the attack. A proscribed terrorist organisation, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) had claimed the responsibility for this terror attack," the NIA said.

"As per the preliminary investigation, one Muhsin from Trikkaripur, Kasargod, Kerala and others who had joined ISKP, are suspected to have been involved in the said terrorist attack. This is the first case of its kind which NIA has registered as the recent amendments in NIA Act have empowered NIA to investigate terror cases which are committed at any place outside India against the Indian citizens or affecting the interest of India," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Doctors, paramedics in Kashmir cautioned against public criticism of govt efforts

Authorities in Kashmir Wednesday cautioned government doctors and paramedics of strict action for publicly criticising the efforts of the administration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. An order issued by Health Services Director Samir Matt...

Briton jailed for coughing at policeman while claiming to have coronavirus

A man who coughed at a police constable and threatened to infect him with the coronavirus has been jailed for six months, Londons Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday. Adam Lewis, 55, was convicted of assault over the incident, during whic...

California coronavirus hospitalizations will exceed available beds in May -Gov. Newsom

Californias aggressive stay-at-home measures are improving the states prospects for slowing the coronavirus pandemic but the state is still on track to run out of hospital beds in mid-May, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday....

PIB sets up COVID-19 fact check unit

The Press Information Bureau on Wednesday set up a portal for fact-checking issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and it will receive messages by email and send its response in quick time. The PIB will also release a daily bulle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020