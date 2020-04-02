Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Teachers roped in to trace migrant workers in Guj

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-04-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 10:14 IST
Lockdown: Teachers roped in to trace migrant workers in Guj

The Gujarat government has roped in primary school teachers to trace migrant workers and provide them free ration during the unprecedented lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Teachers from government-run schools were called-in on Wednesday for door-to-door survey of villages to find the migrant workers there and inform about their whereabouts to the authorities concerned.

Lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has turned into a humanitarian crisis as it resulted in exodus of migrant workers, who have lost their jobs and have been walking to their native places in the absence of any transportation facilities. However, the government has been taking steps to stop their movement as of now.

A group of teachers on Wednesday went to every house in Chacharavadi Vasna village near the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway here in the industrial cluster of Changador. After surveying the village, the teachers found 14 families of migrant labourers hailing from different parts of the country and not having ration cards of Gujarat.

"We conducted survey of every house to find the poor families who do not have ration cards. Fourteen such families have been identified in the village and we have given the information to higher officials," a teacher of a government primary school in Chacharavadi Vasna said. The list includes names of Anil Yadav and his wife, who came from Uttar Pradesh and used to sell a street snack outside a factory in the village.

"Those working in factories arethe responsibility of factory owners. We are identifying those not working in the organised sector and are on their own," said another teacher. The Gujarat government has declared that it will provide one month's free ration to poor families, whose means of earnings have been affected due to the lockdown.

The ration per person will include 3.5 kg of wheat, 1.5 kg of rice, and one kg each of pulses, sugar and salt. The state government had said the ration is being provided to migrant workers to contain their movement.

"Migrant labourers from other states as well as those form rural areas in Gujarat will also be provided free ration from fair price shops starting April 4 on the basis of lists prepared by the district administration so as to contain their movement,"chief minister's secretary Ashwani Kumar said. They will be provided supplies under the state government's 'Ann Brahm' scheme, Kumar said, adding that the list of migrant labourers is being prepared with the help of primary school teachers.

A fund of Rs 40 crore has been allocated through which food and shelter will be provided to the migrant labourers in order to ensure they do not eave the state, he said. Ahmedabad, which is one of the 10 COVID-19 hotspots identified in the country, has so far reported 31 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Three get 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown

A Baramati court here in Maharashtra has awarded three-day imprisonment to three people for violating the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. This is, perhaps, the first case of conviction for violating ...

Recko raises USD 6 Million in Series A funding

Recko, a Bengaluru-based enterprise fintech startup that enables AI-powered reconciliation of digital transactions, announced on Thursday it has raised USD six million in Series A funding. The investment was led by Vertex Ventures SEA and I...

Guatemalan migrant in U.S. custody positive for coronavirus - foreign ministry

A Guatemalan migrant in U.S. custody has been hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States, the Guatemalan foreign ministry said on Wednesday.It was the first case of a Guatemalan in U.S. immigration detention testing positive for the...

On Ram Navami, Kejriwal seeks strength from Lord Ram to fight coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and sought strength from Lord Ram for all, especially healthcare personnel, to fight coronavirus. The spring festival of Ram Navami is celebrated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020