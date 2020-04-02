Man assaulted for 'leaking' info on Tablighi meet attendees

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 11:45 IST
A man was assaulted by a group in Maharashtra's Solapur district for allegedly informing a village official about those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, police said on Thursday. The 56-year-old man had informed the 'gramsevak' of Pimpri village about seven locals who attended the Tablighi meet and also insisted that they be tested for coronavirus, police said.

Apparently angered by this disclosure of information, the group on Tuesday assaulted the man, police said. An offence has been registered at the Vairag police station in connection with the assault, police said.

Meanwhile, Solapur SP Manoj Patil told PTI that the coronavirus test reports of the seven persons who attended the Tablighi meet in Delhi, have come out negative. "We made all the seven persons undergo coronavirus test. All of them have tested negative for coronavirus," the IPS officer said.

