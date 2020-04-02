Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoom app vulnerable to cyber attacks, says CERT-India; issues advisory on safety measures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:40 IST
Zoom app vulnerable to cyber attacks, says CERT-India; issues advisory on safety measures

The national cyber security agency on Thursday cautioned against the cyber vulnerability of the popular video conferencing app 'Zoom', used by tens of thousands of professionals who are working from home in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and issued an advisory outlining the safety measures for both the operator and the users. The Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), the national agency to combat cyber attacks and guarding the cyber space, said the unguarded usage of the digital application can be vulnerable to cyber attacks, including leakage of sensitive office information to cyber criminals.

"Many organisations have allowed their staff to work from home to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Online communication platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Teams for Education, Slack, Cisco WebEx etc are being used for remote meetings and webinars," the advisory said. "Insecure usage of the platform (Zoom) may allow cyber criminals to access sensitive information such as meeting details and conversations," it said.

The agency suggested some measures for enhancing the security of Zoom meetings which included: Keeping the Zoom software patched and up-to-date and always set strong, difficult-to-guess and unique passwords for all meetings and webinars. "This is especially recommended for any meetings where sensitive information may be discussed," it said.

Enable 'waiting room' feature so that the call manager will have a better control over participants; all participants can join a virtual 'waiting room', but they will be approved by call manager to be part of the actual meeting, the advisory said. It asked the operators of the platform to disable the 'join before host' feature as that lets others to continue with a meeting in the absence of an actual host this option enables the first person who joins the meeting to automatically become the host and will have full control over the meeting.

"Alternatively, 'scheduling privilege' may be given to a trusted participant to host the meeting in the absence of an actual host," it said. Some other counter-measures included: If not required, restrict or disable file transfers, ensure removed participants are unable to re-join meetings and if not required, limit screen sharing to the host only.

"Lock the meeting session once all your attendees have joined and restrict the call record feature 'allow record' to trusted participants only," it said. Millions of professionals in India are working from home after the imposition of a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow Metro rolls out food packets for stranded workers from its kitchen

The citys metro rail service has ground to a halt but some of its staff members are still at work, cooking food for those left without jobs after the lockdown to halt coronavirus. There are a number of people, especially migrant labourers w...

Spain reports 620,000 temporary layoffs since coronavirus lockdown

Spain has so far processed temporary layoff applications for at least 620,000 workers since the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in mid March, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said at a news conference on...

Malaysia reports 208 new coronavirus cases, total over 3,000

Malaysia reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 3,116, the highest in Southeast Asia.The Ministry Of Health recorded a total of 50 deaths, with five reported on Thursday. ...

Indian-origin Singaporean jailed for shouting ‘corona, corona’ , spitting on hotel floor

An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to two months jail on Thursday for shouting corona, corona and spitting on a hotel floor at the Changi Airport, the first conviction of its kind in the country related to the coronavirus outbreak, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020