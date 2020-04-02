Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways offering Parcel Trains services to transport essential commodities

Indian Railways is already transporting essential commodities to different parts of the country through freight trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:44 IST
Railways offering Parcel Trains services to transport essential commodities
Encouraged by the outstanding performance of its employees, Zonal Railways have now started running Timetabled Parcel Trains from 31st March 2020.  Image Credit: ANI

During the lockdown in the wake of COVID19, Indian Railways is offering its unhindered services of Parcel Trains for nationwide transportation of essential commodities and other goods required to meet the needs of citizens of the nation.

Indian Railways is already transporting essential commodities to different parts of the country through freight trains. While these freight operations of Railways are meeting the needs of bulk transportation of essential goods like food grains, edible oil, salt, sugar, coal, cement, milk, vegetables & fruits, etc, parcel trains are transporting various items that need to be delivered in comparatively smaller quantities.

Staff Manning these operations have been braving numerous challenges in COVID 19 lock downtimes to ensure citizens don't feel a shortage of any essential goods.

Encouraged by the outstanding performance of its employees, Zonal Railways have now started running Timetabled Parcel Trains from 31st March 2020.

In order to ensure speedy delivery and availability of vital goods and commodities across the nation in the times of Lockdown to fight COVID- 19, Indian Railway is identifying routes for other areas as well. Special Parcel Trains can also be planned as per the demand.

Special Parcel trains to connect vital corridors have been identified by Zonal Railways like :

New Delhi - Guwahati

New Delhi- Mumbai Central

New Delhi-Kalyan

Chandigarh - Jaipur

Moga - Chhangsari

Kalyan - New Delhi

Nashik - New Delhi

Kalyan - Santraghachi

Kalyan - Changsari

Coimbatore-Patel Nagar (Delhi region)

Patel Nagar (Delhi region) – Coimbatore

Coimbatore - Rajkot

Rajkot- Coimbatore

Coimbatore - Jaipur

Jaipur- Coimbatore

Salem – BatindaKankari-Ludhiana

Sankrail – Bengaluru

Any other route as per the demand.

Indian Railways has also been running other Parcel trains as per the demand of customers during this period - which include:

a) 'Milk Specials' from Palanpur (Gujarat) to Palwal (near Delhi), and from Renigunta (AP) to Delhi

b) Milk products from Kankariya (Gujarat) to Kanpur (UP) and Sankrail (near Kolkata)

c) Food products from Moga (Punjab) to Changsari (Assam)

Zonal Railways have been reaching out and coordinating with State Governments to identify the transportation requirement for a short distance within the state. On the request of Madhya Pradesh State Government, West Central Railway has taken an initiative of running 5 Parcel specials within Madhya Pradesh on following routes:

Bhopal- Gwalior

Itrasi- Bina

Bhopal- Khandwa

Rewa- Anooppur

Rewa- Singrauli

It may be noted that special Parcel Services of Indian Railways are running with as per the time table.

These timetabled trains are having pre-defined scheduled stoppages. Any commodity can be booked in any quantity 'from' or 'to' any of these stations. All efforts are made to move the commodities in an efficient manner for the timely delivery of stock.

Local industries, e-commerce companies, any interested groups, organizations, individuals and prospective loaders can also contact Railway officials at zonal level, contact details of Railway officials at various stations have also been circulated and made available so that anyone can contact to load the parcel. Zonal Railways are reaching out to prospective clients through various modes of communication including advertisements.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Woolmer thought I was wrong in declaring early in 2005 Bangalore Test, says Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq says that ex-coach Bob Woolmer had doubted his decision to declare early in the 2005 Bangalore Test against India but he proved him wrong by guiding the team to an emphatic 168-run win. Walking down th...

France wants to keep Air France KLM intact -finance minister

The French government is prepared to support Air France KLM in order to keep the Franco-Dutch air carrier intact as it is, Frances finance minister said on Thursday, rejecting the possibility of a break-up.Asked whether state support such a...

300 more from T'gana who participated in Nizamuddin event need to be tested:KCR

Hyderabad, Apr 2 PTI As many as 300 people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in the national capital recently, still need to be tested for Covid-19virus, the state government has said. There is a need to conduct tests on ...

Indian man sentenced to 1 year in Dubai for stealing 86 watches worth USD 2 million

An Indian man has been sentenced to one year in prison after he was found guilty of stealing 86 expensive watches worth over USD 2 million from three shops in Dubais famous Gold Souq, according to a media report. The 26-year-old man, who wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020