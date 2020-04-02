Three killed in elephant attack in MP

Three persons, including two women, were killed by a herd of wild elephants at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Anuppur district, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when a herd of 10 to 12 wild elephants entered fields outside Purba village, about 80 km from here, Pushprajgarh sub-divisional Of Magistrate Vijay Deharia said.

The elephants attacked three villagers, including two women, who were working the fields at the time, he said. While two of them were killed on the spot, one of the women died during treatment at a hospital in Pushprajgarh, the SDM said.

Officials from the district administration and forest department reached the spot to assess the situation, he added. PTI COR ADU MAS ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.