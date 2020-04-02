Follow govt's, doctors' directives to tackle pandemic: RSS

Nagpur, Apr 2 (PTI)The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said on Thursday that it is necessary to abide by the government's as well as the doctors' directions for dealing successfully with the coronavirus crisis. Over one lakh volunteers of the RSS are engaged in relief work across the country, general secretary of the organisation Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in an address on the occasion of Ramnavami festival which was broadcast online.

"I believe if we continue obeying the rules for the next two months, we will able to live our normal lives as before...only if we resolve to follow the rules properly," he said. "The entire world is facing a dangerous crisis and it can be overcome by obeying the directions given by the government and doctors," he said.

"More than one lakh RSS volunteers are working at over ten thousand places in the country, supplying food, helping at hospitals," said Joshi. Volunteers are also participating in blood donation camps and providing food to healthcare workers and security personnel, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

