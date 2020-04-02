Over 1 lakh volunteers doing relief work amid pandemic: RSS

(Eds: recasting) Nagpur, Apr 2 (PTI)The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) claimed on Thursday that over one lakh of its volunteers are providing essential food items as well as helping at hospitals as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. It is necessary to abide by the government's as well as the doctors' directions during this crisis, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in a speech on the occasion of Ramnavami festival which was broadcast online.

"More than one lakh RSS volunteers are working at over ten thousand places in the country, supplying essential food items, helping at hospitals," said Joshi. Volunteers are also participating in blood donation camps and providing food to healthcare workers and security personnel, he said.

"I believe if we continue obeying the rules for the next two months, we will be able to live our normal lives as before...only if we resolve to follow the rules properly," he said. "The entire world is facing a dangerous crisis and it can be overcome by obeying the directions given by the government and doctors," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

