Around 1,000 linked to Tablighi Jamaat screened in K'taka, 11 test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:05 IST
Bengaluru, Apr 2(PTI)Nearly 1,000 people from Karnataka, who are linked to Tablighi-Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, have been screened so far following the inputs provided by the Centre and police, and 11 have tested positive for COVID-19. The state government has been on tenterhooks since Tuesday night, mounting efforts to track nearly 1,500 people who might have travelled to the state after taking part in the Nizamuddin conference in Delhi last month, which has turned out to be the hotbed of COVID-19 spread in the country.

"Based on inputs given by police and central govt, nearly 1000 people linked to Tablighi Jamat, Nizamuddin have been screened by Health dept till morning. Out of them 6 have been found symptomatic," Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said in a statement.

"Further, more than 200 swab samples have been drawn from them. Tests are going on in labs, and out of nearly 100 preliminary test results, 11 from Bidar dist are positive.

Contact tracing and isolation works are already on," he said, adding that out of all identified Tablighi Jamaat members, 19 are foreigners. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too said that in Bidar district, a total of 91 people linked to Tablighi-Jamaat were tested and 80 were found to be negative while 11 were positive.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, in Bengaluru too 31 were testedand all results have come out negative. However, the Chief Minister said 391 Tablighi Jamaat workers have been identified so far.

"... 391Tablighi Jamaat workers have been identified, and based on the advise of doctors they have been placed under home or institutional quarantine and this process will continue," he said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, we expect the numbers to go up in the days to come.

Noting that the process was on to identifypeople who travel to other districts or states for preaching and are unable to return due to lockdown, Yediyurappa said respective district administrations have been asked to identify them and quarantine them wherever they are. If they are in other state, respective state governments will be informed and asked to quarantine them there, he said.

"This process will involveextensive inquiry and technical support.... it has also been decided based on the health condition and advise of doctors they will be made to undergo required tests," he added..

