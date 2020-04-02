Naval sailor injured in mishap onboard vessel

A Navy sailor was grievously injured in an accident of material failure in the high-pressure air system on board a naval vessel, the Navy said here on Thursday. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered by the Navy to investigate into the cause of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, the Eastern Naval Command said in a statement here.

'An incident of material failure in the High-Pressure Air system onboard a Naval vessel berthed alongside at Visakhapatnam occurred on 01 Apr 20.One sailor on duty in the vicinity of the incident was grievously injured," it said. PTI CORR VS VS

