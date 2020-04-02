Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: BSF contributes one day salary of troops to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:47 IST
COVID-19: BSF contributes one day salary of troops to PM-CARES Fund

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday contributed one day's salary of its staffers, totalling over Rs 33.28 crore, to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "An amount of Rs 33,28,57,504 has been deposited to the PM-CARES account. This amount is the one day salary of the troops and other staffers of the force," a BSF spokesperson said.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong BSF is primarily tasked to guard the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida: Police.

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida Police....

New e-NAM features allow farmers to trade from warehouse, collection centres

The government on Thursday launched new features in electronic agriculture market platform e-NAM, enabling direct trading from warehouses as well as collection centres of farmers producers organisations FPOs as part of its effort to deconge...

DRDO develops bio-suit to keep health personnel safe from COVID-19

Defense Research and Development Organisation DRDO has developed a bio-suit to keep the medical, paramedical and other personnel engaged in combating COVID-19 safe from the deadly virus. Scientists at various DRDO laboratories have applied ...

Insure coal workers for minimum Rs 50 lakh against death due to Covid-19: INMF to Coal India

New Delhi, Apr 2 PTI&#160;INTUC-affiliated trade body&#160;INMF&#160;has put forth a demand before Coal India that all workers irrespective of activities they are involved in, should have an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh in case of death du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020