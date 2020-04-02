As COVID-19 cases surge, walled city of Jaipur sealed; volunteers deliver essentials to doorsteps

With the number of coronavirus positive cases in Ramganj area rising to 33 on Thursday, the densely populated area in Jaipur's walled city now accounts for nearly one fourth of all COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan. The entire walled city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been sealed by authorities with essential items being delivered to homes by a network of volunteers including beat constables and NGO workers.

The state has recorded a total of 133 cases with 13 fresh cases reported on Thursday. The maximum cases in the state are from Jaipur with Ramganj area in the city accounting for 33 cases out of 41 in the district and has become a hotspot with the surge in cases over the last few days.

The first case in the area was reported on March 26 when a 45-year old man who had returned from Oman on March 12 tested positive for the virus. From the time he returned to the city, many of his family members and close contacts also contracted the virus.

Subsequently, curfew was clamped in seven police station areas falling under the walled city. More restrictions have been imposed as the entire walled city has been sealed. Ration, milk and vegetables are being supplied door-to-door with survey and screening of suspects also going on across the walled city.

“We are ensuring door-to-door supply of milk, vegetables and ration. Movement of people is restricted except for those who have permission to move. Sanitisation work and screening of suspects are being done,” Jaipur District Collector Jogaram said. Police are monitoring the entire walled city through 15 drones, making announcements for people to maintain social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus and extending a helping hand to those who are in need.

To ensure door-to-door supply of milk, vegetables, medicines and ration goes without any disruption, Manak Chowk police station devised a mechanism by involving NGO workers, locals, ration, vegetable, and milk vendors. A house-to-house survey was conducted to collect data about residents, their daily needs of milk, ration and vegetables through beat constables and NGO workers.

In every street under the police station area, six volunteers (two each for ration, vegetable and milk) coordinated with vendors and locals. “When ration, vegetables and milk vendors reach the corner of every street, it is the duty of the vendor to ensure that people living in their street do not assemble at one place and remain at their entrance so that door-to-door supply is made,” Manak Chowk police station SHO Jitendra Singh told PTI.

We have made WhatsApp groups and added all such volunteers, district supply officers, district administration officials and ration vendors, Singh said. There is a separate group of grocery shop owners and if anyone needs ration, it is being supplied by dealers to their homes, the SHO added. Besides, a helpline number has been issued by the police station and staff has made arrangements for those who need medicines or any other kind of help.

“Our policemen have supplied medicines to nearly 25 households so far. On receiving requests on the helpline, our constable purchases the medicines and supplies it to the patient living in the area,” the SHO pointed out. Apart from Manak Chowk, the curfew has been imposed in Ramganj, Kotwali, Brahampuri, Nahargarh, Galta Gate and Subhash Chowk police station areas of the walled city.

Collector Jogaram said medical teams were doing intense screening in the area. “We are ensuring that everyone cooperates during the screening,” he said. The walled city of Jaipur became a UNESCO World Heritage Site last year.

The total number of positive cases in Rajasthan stands at 133, which includes 18 people who were evacuated from Iran and are presently lodged in the Army's isolation facility in Jodhpur. The rest of the 115 patients are spread across 15 districts in the state.

With 41 cases, Jaipur is on the top in the state in coronavirus cases with 33 of them in Ramganj area of the walled city. Twenty-six cases are in Bhilwara, 10 in Jodhpur, nine in Jhunjhunu, eight in Churu, five in Ajmer, four in Tonk, three in Dungarpur, two each in Pratapgarh and Alwar and one each in Pali, Sikar, Bharatpur, Dholpur and Udaipur.

Udaipur, Dholpur and Bharatpur were added on Thursday to the list of districts having coronavirus positive cases..

