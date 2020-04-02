Maha COVID-19 tally jumps to 416, death toll rises to 19

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:30 IST
As many as 81 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the tally to 416, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 19, said a health official. At 57, Mumbai city topped in the number of fresh cases in Maharashtra, which is leading the nation-wide coronavirus tally among states. The financial capital also leads in death count.

The state also reported two more deaths from COVID- 19. With this, the toll is now 19, of which 16 are from Mumbai city, he said. Out of the 81 new coronavirus cases, Mumbai city accounted for 57 people who have tested positive.

"Figures of other cities are: Ahmednagar (9), Pune (6), Thane (5), Pimpri-Chinchwad (3) and Buldhana (1)," the official said. Also, 42 people have been discharged so far from hospitals in the state after recovering from the infection, he added.

