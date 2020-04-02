Left Menu
Primary task to control COVID-19 in 63 districts: Deb

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:25 IST
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said that all the chief ministers who attended the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed that the primary task now was to control the coronavirus in 63 districts of the country. Deb said this while talking to reporters in the state civil secretariat here after attending the video conference with prime minister.

All chief ministers have agreed that the primary duty was to control the spread of coronavirus in 63 districts of the country where the virus has been found till now. "Its not like the entire country is affected. 63 districts of the country have been affected. Controlling the disease here is our primary task," Deb said.

He said everyone has agreed that prominent leaders of all religions would be requested to appeal to their followers to stay indoors and maintain social distancing during the lockdown. Deb said Tripura is prepared to tackle any situation arising out of COVID-19, adding that not a single positive case has been detected in the state till now.

"Today visited GBP Hospital to check the preparedness on COVID-19. Interacted with medical officials. A mock drill has also been conducted by concerned Health staff. We are fully prepared to deal if any unwanted situation arises in Tripura following the COVID-19 pandemic, he tweeted. Deb said the promulgation of prohibitory order in the entire state on March 13 much before the lockdown was announced and stopping of inter-state bus services helped to check the spread of COVID-19 in Tripura.

