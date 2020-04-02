Left Menu
Development News Edition

960 Tablighi foreigners blacklisted, visas cancelled by MHA; states told to take legal action

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:42 IST
960 Tablighi foreigners blacklisted, visas cancelled by MHA; states told to take legal action

The government on Thursday blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after finding that they were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities violating their visa conditions. The Home Minister's Office asked Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action against them under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.

"The Home Ministry has blacklisted 960 foreigners and their Indian visas have also been cancelled for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities while coming on tourist visas," the home minister's office tweeted in Hindi. Action against the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members was taken after over 2,300 activists, including 250 foreigners, of the Islamic organisation were found to be living at its headquarters located at Delhi's Nizamuddin despite the 21 days lockdown.

More than 300 of these Tablighi Jamaat activists were tested positive for COVID-19 while others were put in different quarantine centres. At least 9,000 people had participated at a congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz last month and after that many of them have travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

So far, a total of about 400 Covid-19 cases and about 12 deaths in the country were found to have links with the Nizamuddin Markaz. The Home Ministry on Tuesday had said that about 2,100 foreigners had come to India since January 1 and indulged in Tablighi activities in different parts of the country.

On Thursday the ministry said over 1,300 foreign Tablighi Jamaat activists, including those from the US, France and Italy, have been identified in different parts of the country and most of them have been put in quarantine. Most of these foreigners came to India on tourist visa, which prohibits involvement of any religious activities.

The government has also decided not to issue tourist visa to any foreigner who wishes to visit India and take part in Tablighi activities. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had also told states and UTs to take action against foreigners, who participated in the missionary activities of the Tablighi Jamaat, for violation of visa conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Govt under-funding fight against coronavirus: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the government is under-funding the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asked the Modi dispensation to announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore. In a s...

COVID-19: MHA exempts agri produce, anganwadi, AYUSH services delivery from lockdown

Services involved in direct marketing of agricultural produce, anganwadi workers and AYUSH related health facilities are exempted from the countrywide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Centre told states on Thursda...

GoAir extends ticket credit scheme for passengers till April 30

GoAir on Thursday announced an extension of its ticket credit scheme, which allows passengers who dont show up for a flight to use the fare amount on any booking within a year, from April 15 to April 30. Even if the customer does not show u...

Int'l and domestic cargo movement continues at Bengaluru airport: Official

International and domesticcargo movement continues to take place at Bengaluru airportevery day, a BIAL spokesperson said on ThursdayCurrently, the schedule does not follow a fixedpattern it is decided based on requests or as the needarises ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020