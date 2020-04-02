Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil soars after Trump says Saudis and Russians to cut output

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:59 IST
Oil soars after Trump says Saudis and Russians to cut output
Representative Image Image Credit: Rawpxel

Oil prices soared on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergency meeting of oil producers to deal with the market turmoil.

Trump said he had spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil output by about 10 million barrels, as the two countries signaled willingness to make a deal. That set off a swift rally in oil markets, with Brent futures jumping $6.28, or 25%, to $31.02 a barrel by 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $5.65, or 28%, to $25.96.

Earlier in the session, Brent soared as much as 47%, its highest gain ever. WTI, meanwhile, jumped as much as 35%, which was it second-highest ever following an intraday gain of 36% on March 19. Oil markets have been under pressure ever since early March when Saudi Arabia and Russia were unable to come to terms on a deal to curb production, and the Saudis responded by boosting output to more than 12 million bpd and shipping out cargoes worldwide at discounted prices. Since then, the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic has severely cut fuel demand, pushing U.S. crude as low as about $20 per barrel.

With fuel demand expected to fall by 20% to 30% in the coming months, pressure was building on the oil producers to come to a deal, and Trump expressed growing frustration about the price of oil and its effect on the energy industry. He is meeting with major energy chief executives at the White House on Friday. A cut of 10 million to 15 million barrels would be unprecedented, and would likely need the participation of numerous countries outside of OPEC and its allies. Texas regulators are exploring the possibility of cutting production in that state, which produces more than 5 million barrels per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Oil surge drags FTSE 100 out of losses amid virus worries

Oil prices roared back on Thursday, pulling Britains commodity-heavy FTSE 100 out of early losses sparked by a record surge in U.S. weekly jobless claims. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.5 after gaining as much as 1.5 in late afternoon trading, wi...

Rights of persons with autism must be maintained while fighting COVID-19: UN chief

The rights of persons with autism must be taken into account in efforts to address the COVID-19 coronavirus a public health crisis unlike any other in our lifetimes, the UN Secretary-General said on Thursday.Antnio Guterress appeal came in ...

Elderly to be evacuated en masse from ultra-Orthodox Israeli town hit by coronavirus

The Israeli military will evacuate elderly residents en masse from an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town with a disproportionately large outbreak of coronavirus, the government said on Thursday. Some 4,500 people aged 80 and above would be taken ou...

'Marvel Unlimited' offers free access to iconic comic book stories for 1 month

Marvel Unlimited, Marvels digital comics subscription service, is now offering all fans free access to some of the Marvels most iconic stories from recent years, including now-classic Marvel Comics such as Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020