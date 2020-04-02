Coronavirus patient dies in Pune

A 50-year-old coronavirus patientdied at the government-run Sassoon Hospital here on Thursdayevening

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of the hospital, said thewoman was admitted as she had severe pneumonia, andsubsequently tested positive for coronavirus

"She had no foreign travel history," he said.

