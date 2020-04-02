Left Menu
Rajasthan drops partial salary deferment order for lower level govt staff

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:50 IST
The Rajasthan government on Thursday made minor amendments to two orders it had issued regarding contribution by state employees to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund towards tackling COVID-19 and deferment of partial salary for March. Modifying its order issued on March 27 regarding contribution of state employees to the relief fund, the government has now decided that officers/employees of the state subordinate services who are drawing salary in level 5 to 9 of pay matrix will give their 2-day salary to the fund, instead of 3 days.

Minor amendments in the order issued on March 31 for deferment of partial salary for March to be paid this month were also made. As per the revised order, the state government employees under level 1 to 4 of pay matrix have now been exempted from salary deferment. Earlier, they were included in the category of 30 per cent deferment in gross salary.

The state cabinet on March 31 had decided to defer gross salary from the level of chief minister to state employees by 75 per cent, 60 per cent, 50 per cent and 30 per cent in four different categories for March in view of the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic..

