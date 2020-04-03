Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN food agency concerned over COVID-19 impact on supply chains in Sahel

Forecasts indicate that Burkina Faso will see food insecurity more than triple, to more than 2.1 million people in June, up from at least 680,000 at the same time last year.

UN | Updated: 03-04-2020 07:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 07:47 IST
UN food agency concerned over COVID-19 impact on supply chains in Sahel
Social distancing measures have already been implemented by WFP and its partners during aid deliveries, in a bid to keep staff and communities safe. Image Credit: World Food Programme

Food insecurity levels in the Sahel region are "spiraling out of control", the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday, as it expressed concerns about the potential impact on humanitarian supply chains because of restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the Central Sahel in Africa – encompassing Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger – more than five million people face severe food insecurity ahead of the coming lean season, according to data released by WFP and other humanitarian partners.

Drought and violent extremists

Humanitarians have repeatedly warned that chronic insecurity linked to successive drought and violent extremists who exploit the lack of a strong State presence has created an avoidable crisis, which WFP said has now extended to the coastal countries of Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Forecasts indicate that Burkina Faso will see food insecurity more than triple, to more than 2.1 million people in June, up from at least 680,000 at the same time last year.

The number of people going hungry is also expected to rise in Mali, with 1.3 million people vulnerable, along with two million people in Niger.

'Unprecedented' vulnerability during the lean season

"For the lean season, in the upcoming months June to September, the analysis concluded that we are going from 10.8 million people declared food insecure last year, to 19.1 million people in 2020," said Eric Branckaert, WFP Senior Vulnerability Analysis, and Mapping (VAM) Adviser, speaking to journalists via videoconference.

"This is an increase of 77 percent since last year and it is unprecedented."

Citing Burkina Faso's experience as illustrative of the plight facing its Sahel neighbors, Alexandre Lecuziat, WFP Senior Regional Emergency Preparedness and Response Adviser, said in English and French that it was "one of the most of the fastest-growing displaced population crisis in the world. It's a country that virtually had no IDPs, internally displaced populations, 18 months ago and now the latest official figures are in excess of 800,000 people displaced."

Speaking via videoconference, Mr. Lecuziat said that although WFP has access across the Sahel to populations in need, the agency is extremely concerned about the impact of the new coronavirus on a region with one of the weakest healthcare systems in the world.

If it emerges in a similar way to much of the rest of the world, it will lead to "a serious deterioration" in people's resilience, as markets and borders close, preventing herders from moving their animals to fresh pasture, he explained.

Aid delivery changes to keep everyone safe

Social distancing measures have already been implemented by WFP and its partners during aid deliveries, in a bid to keep staff and communities safe.

"We need to limit the number of people that gather so we need to fragment the number of sites of distribution," Mr. Lecuziat said. "The maximum numbers vary from one country to the other, but in general not more than 50 people can be gathered; and even when those people can be gathered, we are implementing standard operating procedures to minimize the transmission of the disease. So there is a temperature check for all people coming into the distribution sites and we have to respect one meter between every individual coming in to get the food assistance."

At a wider logistical level, the UN agency is also exploring all options to ensure that vital aid supply lines can withstand the expected disruption of COVID-19.

Global aid suppliers hit by COVID-19

"Some of the bigger companies, and indeed the main suppliers globally, are in countries that are currently under strict confinement and a very reduced level of production," Mr. Lecuziat explained. "A lot of the nutritious products are produced in India or France, for example, where factories have had to reduce or close, or reduce significantly their production. We have big concerns on this, and our supply chain colleagues together with UNICEF, are looking at locally available enriched foods to complement this."

In a statement, WFP said that it had assisted 1.5 million people in Burkina Faso and Mali in February.

It has appealed for more support to tackle the crisis and urgently requires $208 million for the next five months to carry out its lifesaving operations.

"This is a crisis layered on top of a crisis, and the situation risks getting out of hand," said Chris Nikoi, WFP's Regional Director for West Africa. "People are on the brink – we must step up now to save lives – we are the only hope for millions."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NFL zeros in on draft structure

As the NFL maintains its plan to hold the draft April 23-25, the originally scheduled dates, the league reportedly issued a memo Thursday outlining two options it is considering as to how teams would participate in the event. According to a...

7 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, count rises to 140

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 140. Five of these seven cases were close contacts of the coronavirus positive patients who had attended Tablighi Jamaa...

COVID-19 : Kolkata cops sing 'We shall overcome' to instil confidence, cheer people

Cops here took to streets signing We shall overcome to generate awareness among people with respect to the coronavirus pandemic and instil confidence in them. Through their performance cops of Gariahat Police Station urged people to stay at...

Cases registered against Tablighi Jamaat members in UP's Mau

Cases have been registered against 114 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat, hailing from different states and staying here without informing the local administration, along with 28 others who provided shelter to them. These people were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020