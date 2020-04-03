Odisha launches online cultural competition to engage children during lockdown

The Odisha government in collaboration with the Unicef has launched an online cultural competition among children to keep them engaged at home during the lockdown period. Children can participate in competitions of painting, writing of slogans, short stories and poems and poster making, winning entries will get certificates, said Odisha government's COVID spokesman Subroto Bagchi.

The "Mo Prativa" (My talent) programme is for children in the age group of 5 to 18 years. The entries are being invited on two themes: Being at home during lockdown" and "My responsibility as a young citizen during COVID-19", he said on Thursday.

The competition will be held in three categories: for 5 years to 10 years, 11 years to 16 years and 17 years to 18 years. The children can post their entries between 10 am to 6 pm every day, Details of the "Mo Prativa" programme can be found in the portals www.sportsodisha.gov.in and www,wcdodisha.gov.in. The winning entries may be used in information, education and communication (IEC) materials of the state government, Bagchi said.

