Lockdown: Deshmukh warns of "very strict" action on attackers

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday warned of taking "very strict" action if police and health personnel are attacked during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Deshmukh said it is in the interest of the people to co-operate with the police and those from the healthcare system in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

The minister's comments come in the wake of reports of cops and health workers being attacked during the lockdown announced to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Proud of each & every on duty police personnel who are working in the most challenging circumstances. Very strict action will be taken against anyone attacking police/health personnel.

"It is in your interest to co-operate," he tweeted along with the hashtag NoViolenceAganstCopsHealthWorkers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

