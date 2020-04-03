Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:40 p.m.

Edgbaston stadium in the UK will become a COVID-19 testing centre, The Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) announces. 2:28 p.m.

After lifting lockdown, Wuhan residents are asked to stay home amid fears of rebound of coronavirus. 2:24 p.m.

Centre tells SC that it will publicise notification to control prices of masks and sanitizers. 2:23 p.m.

Google Doodle shares tips to prevent spread of coronavirus. 2:20 p.m.

As the country battles a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the government carries out a detailed review of the overall healthcare delivery system as well as situation arising out of the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, officials say. 2:14 p.m.

ICMR gives go ahead for COVID-19 testing in labs under DBT, CSIR, and DAE. 2:01 p.m.

Four Americans, nine British and six Chinese nationals were among the 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled by the Union Home Ministry. 1:25 p.m. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds video conference meeting with AAP MLAs.

1:24 p.m. SC seeks response from Centre on plea by activists for payment of wages to migrant workers.

1:23 p.m. SC rejects plea for using hotels as shelters for migrant workers.

12:40 p.m. A woman from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district dies due to COVID-19 at the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

12:11 p.m. NSA to be slapped against persons who attack policemen enforcing lockdown in UP, state government says.

11:55 a.m. Seven more persons, two of them minors, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the number of infections in the state to 95.

11:51 a.m. The number of COVID-19 cases rises to 134 in Uttar Pradesh with a total of eight fresh cases reported in Agra and Jaunpur. 11:41 a.m.

A team from the WHO will visit Rajasthan's Tonk district to conduct a survey in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says. 11:39 a.m.

Malaria drug considered for COVID-19 may raise risk of heart problems, scientists say. 11:38 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbs to 2,301 in the country while the death toll rose to 56. 11:36 a.m.

Veteran English comedian Eddie Large has passed away at the age of 78 after complications due to coronavirus. 11:35 a.m. Australia PM Scott Morrison warns citizens not to travel during Easter holidays as COVID19 cases cross 5,300.

11:25 a.m. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticises PM Narendra Modi's video message, saying "symbolism" is important but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important.

11:16 a.m. ICMR recommends antibody test for speedy detection of COVID-19 cases.

10:54 a.m. Modi asks people to light up lamps on Sunday to display collective strength to defeat coronavirus.

10:20 a.m. Global exams like TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in view of the COVID-19 situation across the globe, Educational Testing Service (ETS) says.

10:08 a.m. The Editors Guild of India says it is "deeply perturbed" over the government blaming the media in the Supreme Court for causing panic among migrant workersa mid the lockdown.

8:39 a.m. India's economic growth is likely to slow down to 4 per cent this fiscal on the back of the current global health emergency, ADB says.

7:11 a.m. Wearing a face mask alone is not adequate enough to protect an individual from coronavirus, the White House says.

6:14 a.m. Stay indoors and practise social distancing to win war gainst COVID-19, US President Donald Trump tells Americans.

5:23 a.m. US President Donald Trump again tests negative for coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.