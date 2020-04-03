Eskom restores power supply in Soweto

Eskom has restored power supply in Meadowlands, Orlando East and West, Nomzamo, Diepkloof and other parts of Soweto.

This is as a result of outages caused by technical faults and network overloading.

The power utility conducted essential maintenance to repair the faults and subsequently restored power in all the said areas.

Eskom has not implemented load shedding since 15 March 2020 and does not anticipate doing so during the period of the COVID-19 national lockdown.

"The power utility will continue to prioritize and respond to power failures, any emergencies posing danger to the public, such as low-hanging conductors, essential maintenance, prepaid token-related and meter inquiries.

"All Eskom customer service hubs remain closed for the duration of the national lockdown," Eskom said.

Customers who are still experiencing power outages are advised to call the Eskom contact centre on 0860 037 566 to report such faults.

Faults may also be reported through the Eskom App, email at customerservices@eskom.co.za or via SMS on 35328.

Eskom technicians are operational during the time of the national lockdown and will attend to faults reported by customers.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

