23-year-old migrant dies in Telangana, while attempting to return home to Tamil Nadu on foot

A 23-year-old man tragically lost his life in Hyderabad while attempting to return to his hometown in Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra amid the nationwide lockdown in the country. 23-year-old Bala Subramani Logesh, from Namakkal, was part of a 26 member group that was trying to make its way on foot from Nagpur to their hometown. They reached Marredpally, Secunderabad on Wednesday night and stayed at a shelter.

Harish Danga, a social activist, who had played a key role in ensuring that the body of the deceased reaches his hometown in Tamil Nadu told ANI , "He had been travelling for the past three days on foot from Nagpur. They reached one of our shelters in Marredpally yesterday evening. The boy who was part of the 26-member group, unfortunately, passed away due to a heart attack today. After the post-mortem reports came we came to know that the authorities had asked for the cremation to be conducted here only." He further said that he had then contacted the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, for getting the clearance needed to get the body of the deceased transported to his native place.

"I communicated with G Kishan Reddy and thank him for passing on the information to all officials of the nearby states that the body should be allowed to reach the parents on a war footing. The local GHMC officials, police officials all played a big role and the centre and states coordinated so that the body reaches the deceased's hometown," he added. A transport certificate issued by the Sub-Inspector of Police of the Marredpally police station in Secunderabad, on April 2, verified that the death had occurred due to cardio-respiratory arrest and that permission was being granted to carry the body to Palli Palayan in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

