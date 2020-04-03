Over nine lakh surveyed in Maha for COVID-19 symptoms: Tope

Over nine lakh people in Maharashtra have been surveyed for coronavirus symptoms under the state government's `cluster containment action plan', Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday. To start with, the plan was implemented in areas where three or more patients were found. An area in the radius of three km from where the patient was found was treated as containment zone and surveyed for possible cases of infection.

But the minister said that now even if a single coronavirus case is detected, the surrounding area is considered as containment zone and door-to-door survey is conducted by government squads. As of Thursday night, 423 coronavirus cases had been found in Maharashtra.

"As many as 2,455 squads are working under the cluster containment action plan in 18 districts," Tope said in a statement. "Till yesterday, 9,25,828 people were surveyed," the minister added.

During the survey, people are checked for symptoms such as fever, cold, cough and breathing difficulties. If a suspected patient is found, local health officer arranges to send him or her to hospital, the minister said. PTI MR KRK KRK.

