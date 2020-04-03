Maha man held for licking notes in coronavirus rant video

A 38-year-old man from Nashik inMaharashtra was arrested for allegedly uploading a Tiktokvideo in which he is seen licking currency notes and wipinghis nose with it while claiming the novel coronavirus was"divine punishment" without remedy

Sayyad Jameel Sayyad Babu was arrested late Thursdaynight by Ramzanpura police in Malegaon, an official said

"He also said in the video that the pandemic wouldintensify further. After the video went viral, we arrestedhim. He has been remanded in police custody till April 7 by acourt in Malegaon," the official informed.

