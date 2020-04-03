MP lockdown: Cop hits temple priest; removed from field duty

A police officer was removed from field duty on Friday in Padmadhar area of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hitting a temple priest while enforcing the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak. Rewa Inspector General of Police Chanchal Shekhar identified the officer as Civil Line police station in charge Rajkumar Mishra.

BJP MLA Rajendra Shukla tweeted pictures in which Mishra was seen hitting a priest with a stick, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to them by asking senior officials to take action against Mishra. "Mishra had gone to the spot after getting information that a crowd had gathered there. However, his action (of hitting the priest) was improper and so he was line attached (removed from field duty as a form of punishment)," said IG Shekhar.

Police sources said the priest was conducting an 'aarti' along with some people when the incident happened..

