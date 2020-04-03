Two migrants reach Shimla from Bihar amid lockdown, booked

Two migrant workers, who arrived here from Bihar amid a statewide curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus, were booked on Friday, police said. Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said an FIR was filed against the two painters who hail from the hill state and had gone to Bihar for work. Prima facie, it seems that the duo mostly moved on foot to reach here, Jamwal said, adding that they arrived in Shimla from Ambala in Haryana after walking for 9 days and covering a distance of around 140 km. "They were seen walking suspiciously in the New Shimla area during relaxation in curfew between 10 am to 1 pm on Friday," the officer said.

The Himachal Pradesh government had on March 24 announced a statewide curfew to combat the spread of coronavirus. Hours later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to fight the deadly virus.

The two have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) of the IPC, he said. "They have been medically examined and kept under home quarantine," he added.

