Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K at risk of becoming police state: NC on remarks of IGP Kashmir over domicile law

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:36 IST
J-K at risk of becoming police state: NC on remarks of IGP Kashmir over domicile law

Jammu and Kashmir is at the risk of becoming a police state, the National Conference said on Friday, a day after a senior police official warned of action against anyone found instigating people on the new domicile law announced by the Centre for the union territory. "It would appear that along with everything else we also lost the fundamental right to free speech and the right to dissent last year. J&K may not be a 'state' but we risk becoming a police state (if we aren't already one)," the NC said on its official Twitter handle.

A report in a local daily has quoted Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar as saying that "some miscreants are instigating people on the new domicile law by misusing social media. FIR will be filed and action will be taken against those found involved". Taking a dig at the IGP's remarks, NC's provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said police should award those writing in favour of the domicile law.

"May I add... just a suggestion... Police should also award those writing in favour of #DomicilelawJK. Awardee should be allowed to nominate any 10 people of choice for #DomicileCertificate. Halwa batt raha hai toh sab khaye...(sic)," he tweeted. The PDP too reacted sharply to the IGP's remarks.

"Seriously @JmuKmrPolice Article 19(1)(a) of Constitution says that all citizens have the right to freedom of speech, expression. Freedom of Speech & expression means the right to express one's own convictions & opinions freely by words of mouth, writing, printing or any mode," the party said in a tweet. Nearly eight months after withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the central government on Wednesday laid down rules for domicile which can now be given to anyone who has resided in the Union Territory for 15 years. The Centre amended the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) in which a clause for domicile category was introduced under which jobs up to Group-4 in the government were protected.

Under the new law, anyone who has resided for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or has studied for seven years and appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in an educational institution located in the Union Territory is a domicile..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

IOA raises Rs 71 lakh as contribution in country's battle against COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian Olympic Association IOA has helped raise Rs 71 lakh through donations from its state affiliates and National Sports Federations NSF as contribution towards the countrys fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. IOA is deeply grateful ...

Owaisi slams Modi's call to switch off lights, says country is not event management company

Hyderabad, Apr 3 PTI Ridiculing Prime Minister Naredra Modis call to switch off lights for nine minutes on April 5, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said the country is not an event management company, drawing flak from Telangana BJP,...

FinMin urges Jan Dhan beneficiaries to follow schedule for withdrawal; avoid rush at banks

The Finance Ministry on Friday appealed to women Jan Dhan account holders to follow the schedule announced by banks for withdrawal of ex-gratia amount, and avoid rush at bank branches to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus. All banks f...

Norway declines comment on whether it could cut oil output

The Norwegian oil and energy ministry declined to comment on Friday on whether Western Europes largest producer could cut its oil output to help support prices.The Ministry of Oil and Energy does not want to comment on the matter at the pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020