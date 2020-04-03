Odisha reports 9 confirmed cases of coronavirus
Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, taking the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to nine.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:37 IST
Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, taking the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to nine. "Three people from Bomikhal and Bhubaneswar have tested positive for coronavirus today. The total number of positive cases in the state now tallies to nine, of which two have been cured," said the state health department.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Odisha government announced a 48-hour shutdown across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak from 8 pm on Friday in view of increasing cases of COVID-19 in these cities.
"In the backdrop of discovery of new cases of COVID-19, the Odisha government has announced 48 hours shutdown across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak. Except for hospitals and selected medicine stores, everything else will remain closed," the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department of the state government tweeted. (ANI)
