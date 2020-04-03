Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in U'khandPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:06 IST
Six more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 16, officials said. This is the first time so many people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in a single day
Five of the positive cases were reported from Dehradun and one from Udham Singh Nagar district, officials at the COVID-19 control room here said.
