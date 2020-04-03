Drones deployed to check curfew violators in Punjab: DGP

The Punjab Police on Friday deployed drones in 10 districts of the state to keep a check on people violating curfew restrictions. Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said drones have so far been deployed in 34 locations in Mohali, Sangrur, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Barnala, Jalandhar (Rural), Moga, Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Drone surveillance is highly effective in covering large areas for ensuring enforcement of curfew and proper utilisation of manpower, an official release said. It has led to the registration of 15 FIRs and impounding of 20 vehicles of violators till Friday evening, it added.

In the last 48 hours, the total number of FIRs registered against violators stood at nearly 900, with 1,250 persons arrested and 800 vehicles impounded, said the DGP. The maximum of 119 FIRs were registered in Jalandhar City, followed by 93 in Amritsar city.

Around 2,000 people were taken into custody at the 21 'open jails' designated for holding curfew violators across the state. The police have so far registered a total of 1,784 FIRs on count of curfew violations, with the arrest of 2,592 people.

The release further said that the police have cracked down on those hoarding essectial commodities and selling them at a higher price. A total of 62 establishments were raided on Friday and 23 of them were hoarding essential items. Another five were fined in Ferozepur, Gupta said.

