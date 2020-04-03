Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 foreigners, who attended Nizamuddin congregation, tracked down in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-04-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 23:31 IST
10 foreigners, who attended Nizamuddin congregation, tracked down in Bihar

At least 10 foreign nationals, who were reported to have taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, have been tracked down in Bihar and quarantined in two districts, the state police headquarters said on Friday. According to a top official, the Centre had given the state "the names of 57 foreign nationals suspected to have been holed up in Bihar after taking part in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation".

"We have been able to identify 35 of them and 10 have been traced. Nine are quarantined in Araria district while one is in Samastipur. The remaining 25 are in other states. Efforts are on to identify the remaining 22," he told PTI. The official also said the Centre had shared the details of "86 others said to be hailing from Bihar".

"Of them, 53 have been identified, but only one person is in Bihar and in quarantine in Ramnagar. The remaining 52 are outside the state," he said. In addition, seven others have been identified as residents of Katihar district. They had travelled to Mauritius and during their return journey via Mumbai, got stuck in Uttar Pradesh because of the lockdown, the official added.

"We were also told about two persons from West Bengal who are believed to be in Bihar. One of them is in quarantine in a Darbhanga hospital. The other is in Deoghar in adjoining Jharkhand," he said. The official also disclosed that data was collated of "both Muslims and Hindus", whose mobile phone locations suggested that they were at Nizamuddin or its vicinity in the last fortnight.

"We were provided with the details of 394 such people. Of them, only 345 turned out to be Biharis. Some of them are also non-Muslims. As many as 102 of them have been traced to Araria, while 39 have been traced to Madhubani district," he said. Care is being taken to ensure that these people are properly quarantined and their samples will be sent for testing, if needed, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spies

Italy was engaged in a war of words with Russia on Friday over allegations Moscow hid spies among doctors it had sent to the countrys coronavirus epicenter near Milan. The unusual exchange between the traditionally friendly nations followed...

Putin says Russia ready to cooperate on cutting oil production

Russia is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and the United States to cut oil production, President Vladimir Putin said FridayPutin said Russia was ready for agreements within the framework of the OPEC group and that we are ready for coop...

Lockdown: Deve Gowda appeals to PM Modi to look into issues of farmers, labourers

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the plight of farmers, labourers and the middle class people as the impact of the 21-day nationwide lockdown has been the most on them. In such t...

Any one near Trump or Pence will be given rapid coronavirus test-White House

With the coronavirus contagion spreading, the White House said on Friday that anyone expected to be near President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be given a rapid COVID-19 test.As the physician to the president and White Hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020