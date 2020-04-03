Nagpur: 33 persons connected to Nizamuddin event test negative

As many as 33 Nagpur residents whohad either attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation inDelhi's Nizamuddin area last month, or come in contact withothers who attended it, tested negative for coronavirus onFriday, a health official said here

However, a person from nearby Washim district who hadsome connection with the gathering tested positive forinfection, Deputy Medical Superintendent of government-runIGG Medical College and Hospital Dr Sagar Pandey said

A machine in the IGGMCH's lab, which is being used fortesting samples arriving from Vidarbha and neighbouringChhattisgarh too, broke down due to overload but testingcontinued with another machine, he said.

