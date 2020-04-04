NEDFi contributes Rs 2 crore to PM-CARES Fund

The North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) will contribute Rs 2 crores to PM-CARES Fund out of their CSR funds to fight against the coronavirus, said Ministry of Development of North-East Region on Friday. "All officers and staff of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and its organisations and PSUs viz NEC, NEDFi, NEHHDC, NERAMAC, CBTC and NERCOMP have contributed one day's salary to PM-CARES fund. NEDFi is contributing Rs 2 crores to PM-CARES fund out of their CSR funds," Ministry of Development of North-East Region said in a release.

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr. Jitendra Singh held a review meeting through video conference with the Officers of Ministry of DoNER, North Eastern Council (NEC) and NEDFI in view of the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic and measures being taken to fight the same in the North East Region. The statement said the lockdown in the NER states is being effectively enforced. NER's long international border (Approx 5500 km) has been effectively closed.

The Ministry and NEC have already sanctioned Rs.25 crores to the North Eastern States for gap funding to fight the COVID-19 outbreak effectively. (ANI)

