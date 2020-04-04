Amaravati man who died on April 2 tests positive for COVID-19: District Collector

The test report of a 45-year-old man, who passed away here on April 2, confirms that he was COVID-19 positive. Shelesh Nawal, Amravati District Collector, said: "The person who died on Thursday had coronavirus. In his report which came today he was detected positive for the lethal infection."

On Friday, two patients were discharged after they got cured for the novel coronavirus.One of the patient was 22-year-old male student from New Castle, UK who was admitted in Ongole government general hospital (GGH) on March 15. He was discharged after being tested negative thrice.Another is a male student who returned from London to Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari Dt. He was admitted in Kakinada GGH on March 20. In Andhra Pradesh, 161 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

