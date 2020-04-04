One more dies of COVID-19 in MP, state death toll now nine

One more dies of COVID-19 in MP, state death toll now ninePTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 04-04-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 11:22 IST
A 36-year-old government employee, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Chhindwara town of Madhya Pradesh two days back, died on Saturday morning, an official said. With his death, the number of persons who have so far died due to COVID-19 in the state, has reached nine, the official said.
This is the first death due to COVID-19 in Chhindwara district. His father has also tested coronavirus positive in Chhindwara.
"The victim was a government employee and posted at Indore, which has emerged as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 spread in Madhya Pradesh," Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rajesh Batham said. "His father, who has also tested coronavirus positive, has been admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital," he said.
Earlier, five persons had died of COVID-19 in Indore, two in Ujjain and one each in Khargone, an official said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- Chhindwara
- Madhya Pradesh
- COVID
- ADM
- Ujjain
- Khargone
ALSO READ
Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19, team says
New Zealand confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 39
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath to address media today
$100m allocated to help redeploy workers hit by COVID-19 impact
NBA-Celtics' Smart, other players test positive for COVID-19