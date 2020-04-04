Ram Vilas Paswan thanks FCI workers for timely delivery of grains amid COVID-19 lockdown

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday thanked officials and workers of the Food Corporation (FCI) for ensuring the availability of food grains in the country amid the nationwide lockdown. Taking to Twitter, he thanked 80 thousand workers and the district and block level officials of the FCI.

Paswan said that FCI has so far supplied a total of 13.36 lakh tonnes of foodgrains through 477 rail racks. "Thanks to 80,000 laborers, including FCI officers and staff of district and block level, who work hard to ensure timely supply of food grains across the country, due to which grains are reaching 81 crore beneficiaries," he wrote on Twitter.

"Committed to timely delivery of food grains to the beneficiaries, the FCI has supplied a total of 13.36 lakh tonnes of foodgrains since March 24 through 477 rail racks. On April 3, a total of 1.93 lakh tonnes of food grains were loaded through 69 rail racks and sent to different parts of the country," he said. In his address to the nation on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

