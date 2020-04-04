Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Odisha places 54 shutdown violators under forced quarantine

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:37 IST
COVID-19: Odisha places 54 shutdown violators under forced quarantine

The Odisha government has placed 54 persons under forced quarantine in state-run facilities for violating the 48-hour shutdown, akin to curfew, imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The Odisha government, while announcing the 48-hour shutdown from 8 pm on Friday, had warned that people found violating the order would be placed under forced quarantine.

The shutdown was imposed after Bhubaneswar emerged as the coronavirus hotspot in Odisha, with 14 of the 20 COVID-19 cases in the state being reported in the city. Of the 54 violators, 45 were sent to quarantine centres in Bhubaneswar while the remaining were placed under quarantine in facilities in Bhadrak, they said.

A total of 64 persons have been detained in Bhubaneswar since Friday night, of whom 45 have been sent to quarantine centres, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Sahoo said. He said they were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating the Odisha COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

Not only the main roads, people have also been barred from roaming on the lanes and bylanes of the city, Sahoo said. Nine persons have been sent to quarantine centres for violating the 48-hour shutdown and cases will be registered against them, Bhadrak Collector Gyana Ranjan Das said.

Meanwhile, the Cuttack police has registered 13 cases, seized 55 motorbikes and collected Rs 4.35 lakh in fine from persons violating the COVID-19 guidelines in the past 24 hours, an officer said. With the imposition of the shutdown, roads and markets in the three places wore a deserted look as people remained indoors.

All business establishments, barring select medicine shops and petrol pumps, have been ordered to remain shut. No restriction, however, has been imposed on the movement of vehicles engaged in essential duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's doctors look for help from sleek new robots

The shiny new robots gently check the pulses of highly infectious patients on life support in the Italian epicentre of COVID-19. The doctors and nurses love them because they also help save their own lives.Italians have seen the world aroun...

K'taka CM requests employers not to cut salaries of servants, drivers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants and drivers who are unable to attend work due to lockdown that has been enforced to check the spread of COVID-19. He said compas...

11 people arrested in connection with firing in Gonda

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 11 people in connection with the firing incident here in which two people were killed and four were injured.The firing took place on Friday. More details are currently awaited.The incident took place a...

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast revealed, Po vs Kai’s fight, Everything you need to know

Kung Fu Panda 3 was premiered on April 1, 2016. It has been over four years fans have been ardently waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4. The previous movies had been quite successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally. Thats the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020