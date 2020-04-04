3 kids die of suffocation when dry dung caught fire

There children, aged seven-11, of a Dalit brick-kiln labourer died due to suffocation when dry cow dung caught fire in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday morning, police said

The incident occurred at Bhora Kalan area. Sapna (11), Abhay (9) and Nikhil (7) were sleeping when their parents had gone to work in a brick kiln, an officer said

They died due to suffocation when the dry cow dung nearby caught fire, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.