Maha Home Minister distributes masks, sanitizers to police

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to police personnel who are on the streets enforcing the lockdown for coronavirus. Deshmukh shared a video which showed him handing out masks and sanitizers to policemen in Mumbai on Twitter.

"Police personnel working tirelessly to help prevent the spread of the #CoronaPandemic come in direct contact with so many. As a preventive safety measure, I distributed special masks & sanitizers to them," he tweeted. In another tweet he said, "The government distributed personal protection equipment to police personnel who were setting out to catch those fleeing home quarantine." Maharashtra has so far reported 537 coronavirus cases, a majority of them in Mumbai.

The Union government on Saturday issued an advisory asking people to wear "homemade face covers", especially when stepping out of home..

