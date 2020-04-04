Left Menu
8 more COVID-19 cases in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:12 IST
Eight people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Noida, taking number of cases due to the pandemic in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 58, officials said on Saturday. Four of these new cases were detected in a J J cluster in Sector 5, while one person from Wazidpur village in Sector 135 of Noida has also tested positive for the deadly virus, the officials said.

Details of the remaining three cases could not be known immediately. "District Magistrate Suhas L Y has directed administration officials to ensure temporary sealing of the sector and village concerned in the wake of the COVID-19 detection as per protocol for a period of 48 hours," according to a statement.

So far, eight people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been cured of coronavirus and discharged from hospitals, it added. PTI KIS HMB.

