Speaking Tiger recommends 15 books during lockdown

Publishing house Speaking Tiger has come up with a list of 15 books, including five for children, to read during the coronavirus lockdown period. In a statement, it said there's always room for a story and hoped that these recommendations become the perfect way to spend days in isolation for everybody.

The initiative has been named ‘Discover New Worlds’ and the authors who works have been recommended include Ruskin Bond, Jerry Pinto and Upamanyu Chatterjee. Here are the 10 Speaking Tiger titles that can be read on Amazon Kindle: 1. “A Book of Simple Living: Brief Notes from the Hills” by Ruskin Bond.

2. “Murder in Mahim” by Jerry Pinto. 3. “In a Land Far from Home: A Bengali in Afghanistan” by Syed Mujtaba Ali (translated by Nazes Afroz).

4. “Infinite Variety: A History of Desire in India” by Madhavi Menon. 5. “The Adivasi Will Not Dance” by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar.

6. “Beauty Is a Wound” by Eka Kurniawan. 7. “The Assassination of Indira Gandhi: Collected Stories” by Upamanyu Chatterjee.

8. “Fern Road” by Angshu Dasgupta. 9. “The Legend of Himal and Nagrai: Greatest Kashmiri Folktales” by Onaiza Drabu.

10. “2062: The World that AI Made” by Toby Walsh. Speaking Tiger’s children’s imprint Talking Club has also come up with a list of five books that “kids should read while they stay safe at home”: 1. “Nimmi’s Bizuper Birthday” by Shabnam Minwalla.

2. “Tickle Me, Don’t Tickle Me” by Jerry Pinto. 3. “A Cloud Called Bhura” by Bijal Vachharajani.

4. “The Teenage Diary” series featuring Rani Laxmibai, Razia Sultan, Nur Jahan, Jodhbai and Jahanara. 5. “The Hidden Palace Adventure” by Ranjit Lal.

