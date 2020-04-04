Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speaking Tiger recommends 15 books during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:41 IST
Speaking Tiger recommends 15 books during lockdown

Publishing house Speaking Tiger has come up with a list of 15 books, including five for children, to read during the coronavirus lockdown period. In a statement, it said there's always room for a story and hoped that these recommendations become the perfect way to spend days in isolation for everybody.

The initiative has been named ‘Discover New Worlds’ and the authors who works have been recommended include Ruskin Bond, Jerry Pinto and Upamanyu Chatterjee. Here are the 10 Speaking Tiger titles that can be read on Amazon Kindle: 1. “A Book of Simple Living: Brief Notes from the Hills” by Ruskin Bond.

2. “Murder in Mahim” by Jerry Pinto. 3. “In a Land Far from Home: A Bengali in Afghanistan” by Syed Mujtaba Ali (translated by Nazes Afroz).

4. “Infinite Variety: A History of Desire in India” by Madhavi Menon. 5. “The Adivasi Will Not Dance” by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar.

6. “Beauty Is a Wound” by Eka Kurniawan. 7. “The Assassination of Indira Gandhi: Collected Stories” by Upamanyu Chatterjee.

8. “Fern Road” by Angshu Dasgupta. 9. “The Legend of Himal and Nagrai: Greatest Kashmiri Folktales” by Onaiza Drabu.

10. “2062: The World that AI Made” by Toby Walsh. Speaking Tiger’s children’s imprint Talking Club has also come up with a list of five books that “kids should read while they stay safe at home”: 1. “Nimmi’s Bizuper Birthday” by Shabnam Minwalla.

2. “Tickle Me, Don’t Tickle Me” by Jerry Pinto. 3. “A Cloud Called Bhura” by Bijal Vachharajani.

4. “The Teenage Diary” series featuring Rani Laxmibai, Razia Sultan, Nur Jahan, Jodhbai and Jahanara. 5. “The Hidden Palace Adventure” by Ranjit Lal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years, says Halep

Simon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means at least she will be referred to as reigning Wimbledon champion for two years. The Romanian former w...

ICJ seeks UNHRC to impose 'exemplary damages' on China for spreading coronavirus

The London-based International Council of Jurists has urged the UN Human Rights Council to make China pay exemplary damages for its grave offences against humanity, alleging the coronavirus pandemic is primarily a conspiracy of Beijing to c...

OYO suspends payment of monthly benchmark revenue to hotels; invokes force majeure

Hospitality firm OYO said it is suspending payment of monthly benchmark revenue to its hotel partners as it is finding impossible to discharge its obligations under the master service agreement due to Covid-19 pandemic. In light of this pan...

COVID-19 death toll nears 100-mark; Govt says no need to panic as 30% infections linked to Tablighi centre

The number of COVID-19 deaths inched towards 100 on Saturday along with a significant increase in the number of confirmed infections, but the government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020