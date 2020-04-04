Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus crisis: Dakshina Kannada Cong sets up task force

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:51 IST
Coronavirus crisis: Dakshina Kannada Cong sets up task force

Dakshina Kannada district Congress Committee has set up a task force under the instructions of the party state leadership to tackle the issues faced by people during the lockdown period, former MLA J R Lobo said Saturday. Welcoming the steps taken by the Karnataka government to address the problems of the public, Lobo told reporters here that the task force would be closely monitoring the implementation of the schemes.

The task force, led by Lobo, has DCC president Harish Kumar MLC and Shubhoday Alva as members. Lobo said eight sub-committees have been formed to look into the difficulties faced by the people during the lockdown period and help them in need.

He wanted the district administration and BJP MLAs from the district to consult the Opposition before taking unilateral decisions on important matters. The decision to shift the wholesale vegetable and fruit shops to Baikampady from the central market is welcome but ill-timed, he said, adding it led to confusion among the public.

Harish Kumar said the governments promise to distribute free ration for two months to BPL families has not yet been implemented. Apart from rice, cooking oil and dal should be made available to the families for the period, he said.

PTI MVG NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search a hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists a...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Plan in place to ensure no grid faces any problem: Sharma on lights-out

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma on Saturday said few people on social media are trying to spread rumors that the power grid will fail following the Prime Ministers blackout appeal and the central government has drawn a plan to...

1,023 COVID-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states: Health ministry

As many as 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases found in 17 states have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, underlining that about 30 per cent of the total novel coronavirus cases in the cou...

387 arrested, 52 vehicles seized in WB for lockdown violation

As many as 387 people have been arrested and 52 vehicles seized across West Bengal for violating the coronavirus lockdown restriction, police said on Saturday. According to officials, 53 FIRs have also been registered over the same.To enfor...

Spain to ease economic restrictions, won't give up on 'coronabonds' -PM

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday Spain would ease the economic restrictions imposed under Spains state of emergency after the Easter holidays, even as the overall lockdown would be extended until midnight on April 25.He also sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020